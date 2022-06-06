MAFS meets polyamory: The messy Netflix show all about blowing up relationships

Drama, narcissism and love triangles are all the ingredients you need for delectable reality TV. And they’re served up on a silver platter in Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a kind of turbocharged version of Married at First Sight.
With The Ultimatum, the creative team behind Love Is Blind – where contestants speed date while separated by a wall and propose before seeing each other – has upped the ante. Host Nick Lachey prefaces the show by reminding us that “psychologists say it’s not healthy to give ultimatums,” before imploding six relationships under the guise of a “social experiment”.
The premise of the show is both absurd and simple. Six young and attractive long-term couples are recruited because they can’t agree on whether to get married. After speed dating each other, primarily while in swimwear, each participant selects a new partner for a three-week trial marriage. After that new relationship, they revert to their original coupling for three weeks. Then it’s decision time: get hitched or break up publicly.
The show is unbridled chaos, putting long-term monogamy on a pedestal while encouraging non-monogamous behaviour to stir drama. It’s a mean-spirited premise designed to evoke jealousy.
It’s clear the show is geared towards sex and temptation rather than actually trying to salvage relationships. If you took a sip of wine every time the camera zooms in on the cast’s bits you’d need your stomach pumped.
While non-monogamy is a viable option for many people, in The Ultimatum it’s used as little more than a tool to toy with people’s insecurities. The show is less interesting than exploring whether long-term, monogamous relationships are healthy and desirable and more about just creating drama, pouring gasoline and lighting the match.
The ultimatum-givers sign up for the show believing their partners will explore their options and come crawling back. But the marriage-or-bust threat breeds resentment, so the cast members make the most of their hall pass. Yay, a new partner who is hot, validates me, and doesn’t whinge about marriage. The camera pans from the successful speeds dates over to seething partners – it’s brutal.
The show capitalises on a core tenet of monogamy: being chosen. The coupling ceremony is a chaotic display of fear and desperation. Thirty-year-old Nate gave his partner Lauren the ultimatum because he wants children, and she’s on the fence. Panic washes over his face after no one chooses him, whispering “I’m going to pick you” to a cast member. In a move of desperation he proposes to his original partner, Lauren, despite their differences. It’s jarring to watch Lauren happily accept the proposal after she’d openly resented his forcefulness until that point.
