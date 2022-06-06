McDonald’s summer menu – when are halloumi fries coming to McDonald’s near YOU?

What other items are on the menu?

The first items to land on the menu this month will consist of two Italian-inspired burgers and a new McFlurry flavour.

Customers will be able to enjoy the Italian Stack, Crispy Chicken Italiano and exclusive McFlurry Tiramisu from Wednesday, June 8 to Tuesday, July 26.

The Italian Stack burger consists of two beef patties, mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, crunchy lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted tomato and a cheesy sauce on a warm herb bun.

The Crispy Chicken Italiano burger is packed with a crispy chicken fillet covered in basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, red onion and crunchy lettuce on a ciabatta-style bun.