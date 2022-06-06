Meghan and Harry fly back to US before Jubilee celebrations end – ‘Didn’t stick around’





The couple were rarely seen over the weekend and according to reports the Sussexes and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were already flying home before the Jubilee Pageant began on Sunday afternoon. The pageant celebrated Britain across the decades of the Queen’s 70-year reign including buses for each decade, ‘Dames in Jags’ which featured the likes of Shirley Ballas and Prue Leith being escorted in Jaguars down the mall and a procession of puppet corgis.

It is believed that Meghan and Harry had set off from Frogmore Cottage, where they spent the Jubilee weekend at 1:30pm to be driven to Farnborough Airport. The 10,000-mile trip reportedly cost a staggering £160,000, though it is not known who paid this bill. An insider told The Sun: “There was no fanfare, they just went. “They didn’t stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen’s 70-year reign.”

During the Trooping the Colour service, the couple, who gave up their official royal duties to move Stateside and subsequently their right to take part in many official events, were spotted from a window above Horse Guards Parade. The California-based couple were seen in public for the only time over the weekend to attend the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, which the Queen did not attend. The atmosphere between the family and the Sussexes appeared frosty during the 50-minute service with no interaction between Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince Harry. READ MORE: ‘Humbled’ Queen inspired by nation’s kindness, joy and kinship

It is thought that the Sussexes celebrated their daughter’s birthday privately at the cottage with a “relaxed” birthday party which was attended by royal second cousins. Reportedly, Zara Philips and Mike Tindall’s children, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were invited along with Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, the daughters of Peter Philips and Autumn Kelly. It is thought that the party involved picnic-style snacks, party games, cake and balloons and was also attended by Archie’s godfather Charlie Van Staubenzee and his brother Tom.