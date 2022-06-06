Categories
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Both Made Their First Public Appearances Since Breaking Up


After over a year of dating, the power couple called it quits.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Michael, 35, and Lori, 25, went IG offish back in January and have kinda been 2022 couple goals since.


Hollywood To You / GC Images

But unfortunately, the two have split after dating for over a year, a source told People.


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

And although neither have confirmed the news, Lori, who’s the daughter of talk show host and TV icon Steve Harvey, removed all photos of the two from her Instagram.

He also joked about “being fine” on his radio show when asked about his daughter’s breakup. “I feel fine. I’m fine. … I still gotta go to work. … I still gotta take care of my family,” he said.


Byron Cohen / ABC via Getty Images

LOL, very Steve Harvey-ish.

While both have been tight-lipped, Michael did make an appearance at the NBA Finals game last night, looking kinda sad and then happy??? IDK, you be the judge:


Twitter: @NBCSWarriors

I feel bad — he looks kinda sad!

And Lori was seen out with singer Justine Skye, who posted a selfie video with her captioned “Gorgeous, gorgeous gurls.”

But people still had a lot of thoughts about the breakup once news broke:

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Both Made Their First Public Appearances Since Breaking Up

My only real thoughts on the Michael B Jordan thing is why did you think you were about to pull a super young vibrant popular socialite into marriage?

She’s a kid. Your bad bro. Take your L.


Twitter: @PriceTheCreator

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Both Made Their First Public Appearances Since Breaking Up

I usually don’t care to speak on celebs but Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are an example of it’s ok to date and experience each other. And if you realize you don’t want to same thing, part ways. You don’t have to jump into everything serious from the start.


Twitter: @MadeManMarv

All I know is — shit happens! If either of them comment on the situation, we’ll be sure to update you.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.