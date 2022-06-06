Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Both Made Their First Public Appearances Since Breaking Up

After over a year of dating, the power couple called it quits.
Michael, 35, and Lori, 25, went IG offish back in January and have kinda been 2022 couple goals since.
And although neither have confirmed the news, Lori, who’s the daughter of talk show host and TV icon Steve Harvey, removed all photos of the two from her Instagram.
He also joked about “being fine” on his radio show when asked about his daughter’s breakup. “I feel fine. I’m fine. … I still gotta go to work. … I still gotta take care of my family,” he said.
While both have been tight-lipped, Michael did make an appearance at the NBA Finals game last night, looking kinda sad and then happy??? IDK, you be the judge:
I feel bad — he looks kinda sad!
And Lori was seen out with singer Justine Skye, who posted a selfie video with her captioned “Gorgeous, gorgeous gurls.”
But people still had a lot of thoughts about the breakup once news broke:
All I know is — shit happens! If either of them comment on the situation, we’ll be sure to update you.
