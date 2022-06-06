Mitch Ryder, tribute bands to perform in Lake Orion’s 2022 Nütrl Summer Concert Series

Detroit rock legend Mitch Ryder and a range of tribute bands are set to perform in Lake Orion’s 2022 Nütrl Summer Concert Series Thursday – Aug. 19. Forty bands will take the stage at the Wildwood Amphitheater, with Ryder making his only area appearance July 1.

The tribute bands span genres and decades, including Etta James, Johnny Cash, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Nirvana, as well as ’80s hair bands, ’90s boy bands and the “Queens of Country.”

“Let’s face it, you’re never going to see Janis Joplin again, you’re never going to see the Cars, you’re never going to see Johnny Cash, Tom Petty or Kurt Cobain again unless it’s a tribute,” said the series’ executive producer Brian Major. “We’ve booked much better tributes than we did last year, although every show we did was outstanding.”

The shows occur every weekend, as well as free concerts on Tuesdays and “Boots & Blues” performances on Thursdays, featuring area blues and country artists.

Opening the series is Jim McCarty’s Mystery Train, which will double as a birthday party for McCarty, founding member and guitarist for Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, with cake served.

The performance will also be a memorial to slain Detroit rock DJ John O’Leary, who served as emcee for McCarty’s Wildwood performance in 2021. In addition to being a beloved radio personality, O’Leary was the broadcast voice of Oxford High School hockey, and a $3,445 check raised from his memorial concert in January will be presented to Joe Farrel, director of the fund supporting victims of the Oxford school shooting. An urn with O’Leary’s remains will also be present on stage.

“It will be his last on-stage appearance,” Major said. “This show means a lot to a lot of people.”

A portion of all ticketed shows will continue to benefit Oxford victims.

In addition to the concert series will be a mural competition for Wildwood Amphitheatre, with a theme “connecting music, nature and community.” Winners will have their work displayed on an 8-by 40-foot metal storage container on the grounds of the amphitheater and receive a $250 prize. Participants should submit their proposals by June 10. Details are available at www.orion.events.

With tickets ranging from free to $20 and a seating capacity of 1,500, Major said the series is an intimate, more cost-effective and less stressful experience than going to concerts at larger venues and a fun night out.

“It’s summer, it’s music and you’re on the lawn under the stars,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend time with your friends.”

2022 Nütrl Summer Concert Series

June 9 – Aug. 19 at the Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion.

Tuesday concerts are free, ticketed shows range from $10-$20. For more information, go here.

June:

• June 9: Jim McCarty’s Mystery Train with Pat Smillie

• June 10: JOVI plus Infinity & Beyond – Bon Jovi & Journey tributes

• June 11: Parrots of the Caribbean – Jimmy Buffet tribute

• June 14: North Oakland Concert Series Band

• June 16: Rock Harley as Johnny Cash

• June 17: RockStar – 80s hair bands tribute

• June 18: Red Not Chili Peppers

• June 21: Lake Orion High School Band

• June 23: Paz!man Super Session

• June 24: Moving in Stereo – The Cars tribute

• June 25: Latin Infusion at Taco Fest

• June 26: The Mysterians at Taco Fest

• June 26: The Santana Project at Taco Fest

• June 28: Shattered – Rolling Stones tribute

• June 30: American Ride – Toby Keith tribute

July:

• July 1: Dr. Pocket – Chicago tribute

• July 1: The Boss Revue – Bruce Springsteen tribute

• July 1: Mitch Ryder

• July 2: Forever 27 – Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison tributes

• July 3: Revival – Allman Brothers tribute

• July 3: War Machine – KISS tribute

• July 4: The Gambler Returns – Kenny Rogers tribute

• July 4: Night Moves – Bob Seger tribute

• July 5: Air National Guard Band of the Midwest

• July 7: Thornetta Davis

• July 8: King of Pop – Michael Jackson tribute

• July 9: Purple Madness – Prince tribute

• July 12: The Look

• July 14: Jennifer Westwood and Friends

• July 15: Tribute to Led Zeppelin with Barbara Payton and Kris Kurzawa