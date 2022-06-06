Moving the “talking stage” to a real relationship

Posted:
Updated:
What is the “talking stage” and are you in a relationship when you’re at the “talking stage”. The talking stage is a phrase coined by Gen Z to describe the beginning of a relationship when people are getting to know each other via talking or texting while also going on dates. However, the undefined nature of the relationship can be frustrating for singles.
Rachel Stuntz with It’s Just Lunch shares some tips on how to move from talking to a real relationship.
Suggest a Correction
Source link