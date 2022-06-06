‘Need to reconsider relationship between humans & environment’ | Varanasi News – Times of India





VARANASI: A series of events like cleanliness drive, sapling plantation, awareness campaign and meetings were organised by different organisations in the city to celebrate the World Environment Day on Sunday.

A plantation drive was conducted in the premises of the Banaras Locomotive Works under the leadership of the general manager Anjali Goyal. The BLW staff planted saplings of many medicinal plants in the premises of Health Unit, BLW West Suburb, and in the courtyard of their respective houses.

According to the BLW spokesperson Rajesh Kumar, the BLW is playing an important role in the direction of healthy life with its clean environment. To keep the entire campus green, plantation programmes are often conducted. This year BLW has set a target of planting around 10,000 saplings.

The Department of Posts also celebrated the World Environment Day by conducting a plantation drive in the Varanasi region. The postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav called upon the postal employees to draw their attention towards the increasing pollution in the environment and the anomalies arising due to it. He said “there is a need to reconsider the relationship between human beings and the environment in the changing scenario. In Indian tradition, trees are worshiped as God. If the environment is pure, then the behavior will also be pure.”

In commemoration of the 48th World Environment Day, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited initiated a cleanliness drive at Assi Ghat to create awareness among the public visiting the ghat on waste disposal practices. The 11 NDRF and Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway (NER) also organised tree plantation drives to mark the day. The Sankat Mochan Foundation organised a public meeting on the eve of the World Environment Day on Saturday at Tulsi Ghat.





