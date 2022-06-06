Netflix: The Downright Weirdest Hidden Oddities and Movies to Watch

With all the popular, addicting shows and movies that Netflix has to offer, it’s easy to forget about the hidden oddities lurking in its depths. From bizarre documentaries to mind-bending foreign films, there’s a whole world of weirdness just waiting to be discovered.







Netflix first gained popularity with its vast selection of TV shows and movies, but it has since become known for its original content as well. With hits like Stranger Things and The Crown, Netflix has solidified itself as a major player in the entertainment industry. But among all the mainstream success, there are still a few hidden gems that are decidedly odd.

Check out these nine strange, mind-bending, and just plain weird movies and shows that are currently streaming on Netflix.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

9 Example Show

Netflix

If you’re looking for a truly bizarre watch, look no further than Example Show. First released in 2010, this series is essentially what the title states. An “example of a show,” as Netflix describes it, this series contains strange clips and even stranger commentary. It’s the perfect watch for those times when you’re feeling surreal and need a bit of weirdness in your life.

Episode 4 of Example Show for Automation, somewhat of a spinoff of the original series, seems to be the most popular among fans, as it comprises random clips from the hit show BoJack Horseman.

8 Elephants Dream

Blender Foundation; Netherlands

This 2006 short film from the Netherlands is equal parts beautiful and mind-bending. Elephants Dream follows two men, Emo and Proog, who are exploring a strange futuristic world. The vibrant landscapes and unusual creatures will leave you captivated, and the film’s abstract open ending will leave you thinking long after it’s over.

Related: Netflix to Focus on Quality Over Quantity with New Movie Mandate

One fun fact about this film is that it was created with free and open-source software, meaning that anyone with the right tools can make a movie just like it. The directors were successful at creating a unique and visually stunning film, and it’s definitely worth a watch.





7 What Did Jack Do?

Netflix

This short David Lynch movie is one of the more unsettling on this list. What Did Jack Do? follows a detective who interrogates a monkey about a murder. Lynch wrote and directed the short film himself in 2017 before releasing it on Netflix in 2020. The entire piece is only 17 minutes long but still manages to create an eerie and discomforting atmosphere.

Fans of Lynch’s work will definitely enjoy this strange little project. Shot in black and white, it’s a return to Lynch’s roots and a reminder of just how outside the box he can be.

6 Test Patterns

Netflix

If you enjoy robotic voice-overs and repetitive counting, Test Patterns is the series for you! Functioning as a collection of video test patterns to help with surround sound identification. This ‘show’ is a surprisingly hypnotic watch, and you may find yourself getting lost as the narrator counts through a series of numbers over the hour-long episodes.

Related: Bo Burnham Releases Deleted Scenes from Netflix Comedy Special to YouTube

There is a photograph of a young child playing with toys on the screen during the test patterns, making this series even odder and strangely unsettling.

5 Sexy Beasts

Lion Television

This British show takes a look at the world of online dating with a twist. Each episode follows a group of daters as they go on dates with people who have been transformed into bizarre creatures by prosthetic makeup. The results are often hilarious but also sometimes cringe-worthy.

Sexy Beasts is a light-hearted and fun show that’s perfect for a night in with some friends. It’s odd but also strangely relatable, and you’re sure to find yourself laughing along with the cast as they navigate the world of dating.

4 My Monkey Baby

Netflix

The documentary-style film titled My Monkey Baby follows couples who choose to adopt monkeys as their children. It shows not only the life of the monkeys but the challenges that come with raising them.

The film is equal parts heartwarming and eye-opening for Netflix, as it shines a light on the ethical issues of wild animal ownership and breeding these intelligent animals to keep them in captivity.

3 Being Ginger

Wisselvallig Films

This heartwarming documentary follows the life of a redheaded man named Scott. He explores the challenges and bullying he’s faced because of his ginger hair and tries to find acceptance in a world that often treats him as an outsider.

Being Ginger, a documentary about ‘gingers,’ might be a weird discovery on Netflix, but it is a touching film that will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t fit in. Scott’s journey is one of self-discovery and acceptance, and it’s certain to leave you feeling inspired.

2 Anima

Netflix

This short film from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Paul Thomas Anderson is a surreal and beautiful work of art. It follows a man who appears to be stuck in a dream-like state as he wanders through a cityscape, set to the music of Yorke’s solo album of the same name.

Anima is a stunning experimental film that’s sure to leave you feeling mesmerized. It’s abstract and open to interpretation, but its visual beauty is undeniable, and any fan of Yorke, Radiohead, or Anderson is sure to love it.

1 MFKZ

Ankama Animations

This animated film from France is a dark and violent adventure. It follows the story of a young man who discovers he has superpowers after a scooter accident. As he tries to come to terms with his new abilities and the world around him, what ensues is chaos. MFKZ is an action-packed film that’s sure to thrill fans of superhero movies. It’s visually stunning and full of intense action sequences.

Be sure to check out one of these hidden gems the next time you’re looking to binge something on Netflix! You might just find your new favorite show. And if you’re looking for a way to navigate all the content on Netflix, check out this guide that makes it a lot easier to find what to watch on Netflix. The meticulously organized alternative genres have every type of movie and show you could want, so you’re sure to find something to watch.