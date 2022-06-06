Netflix Unlocks Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” with Teaser Trailer

Netflix and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Blade 2, Hellboy) have teamed up for new anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” and Geeked Week 2022 just delivered a first look that reveals new additions to the all-star talent involved.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” is a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says “is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.”

“From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.”

The teaser, below, confirms previously unannounced cast members Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi.

The anthology series also stars Rupert Grint (“Servant”), Luke Roberts (Dracula: The Dark Prince), F. Murray Abraham (Thir13en Ghosts), Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, and Sebastian Roché, alongside previously announced Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”), Crispin Glover (Smiley Face Killers, Back to the Future), Essie Davis (The Babadook), and Peter Weller (RoboCop).

Here’s the full breakdown from the previous press release…

● Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

● Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

● Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

● Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

● Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

● Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

● David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

● Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.