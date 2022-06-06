Paramount Studios sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright

In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, the heirs to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article, “Top Guns,” state the film distribution company did not reacquire the rights for the recently released sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Shosh and Yuval Yonay claim that they sent a notice of termination to Paramount and that the rights reverted back to them in January 2020, the complaint, obtained by CNN, states.

According to the Yonays, production on “Top Gun: Maverick” did not finish until May 2021, more than a year after the studio knew it no longer had the rights to the source material.

“These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Paramount Studios told CNN in a statement.