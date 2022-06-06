PAWS AND PAGES: Pet sitting and boarding

With school nearly out of session and the summer heat settling in, many Imperial Valley residents have begun to plan an escape from our brutal summer.

Unfortunately, many people right now have included surrendering their pets as part of their summer vacation. Over the last three weeks there has been a disturbing and overwhelming number of pet owners calling the Humane Society of Imperial County wanting to surrender their pets. When asked why they must surrender their pets, many openly admit that they are leaving town for vacation. The Humane Society staff has done its very best to accommodate these animals but has had little to no success at being able to keep up. Yet again, the shelter is overcapacity and the number of unwanted animals in it is alarming. Adoptions are the lowest they have ever been, and droves of animals continue to enter the shelter daily. Historically, the Humane Society sends animals to out of town rescue groups when the shelter is full, but shelters all over Southern California are experiencing the same issue — we are in a regional crisis.

The Humane Society team believes that traveling should never be a reason as to why a pet is separated from their family and placed into a shelter, as there are other options.

Although we do our very best to make the animals in our care as happy and as comfortable as we possibly can, the shelter environment can be scary to some pets. Shelters are noisy, they have a lot of unfamiliar smells, and most often they are overcrowded. All these factors make it very hard for some pets to adjust to the change and this makes finding them a home that much more difficult.

What it boils down to is many of the Imperial Valley residents do not know what resources are available to them, thus they do not take advantage of them. The Humane Society frequently refers pet owners to local community members and businesses who deal with pet boarding or pet sitting. Desert Veterinary Group is a local veterinary office that provides boarding services to the community. Buddy Sweets has years of experience and provides exceptional pet day care and boarding services to our community. Cathy Dobson and Mike Burk (both local animal lovers, advocates and supporters of the Humane Society of Imperial County) both provide exceptional in-home pet sitting services for our community.

Each of these local professionals have years of experience in the companion animal care field. Whoever you decide to board your pets with or have pet sit for you, you can find peace of mind in knowing that your pets will be treated kindly and will be well taken care of while you and your family are away. Please remember that having a trusted family member, friend, neighbor, or coworker to pet sit or pop in every few hours to check on your pet is also an excellent alternative! If you’re unable to schedule something with the resources listed, please visit Rover.com. This website will help you in finding other affordable and reputable pet sitting services that are perfect for your pet.

Although these services are not free, we cannot put a price on the happiness, health, and well-being of our fur-kids. In any situation, being with the family ultimately is what is best for your pets. Please remember that all family members deserve to be with their families all year round, especially our four-legged family members.

If you and your family have plans to leave out of town this summer and cannot take your pets with you and need to inquire about setting up an appointment for boarding/pet sitting. Please make sure to make the phone call today to ensure that your pet is happy, comfortable, and safe while you are away.

Buddy Sweets, (760) 353-7833

Cathy Dobson, (760) 550-5718

Desert Veterinary Group, (760) 355-0141

Mike Burk, ( 760) 554-6569

Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.