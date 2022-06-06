‘Perfectly innocent’ Jeremy Vine defends Amanda Owen after social services warning

Jeremy Vine hit back at critics of Amanda Owen on his Channel 5 show on Monday as it was revealed the mother of nine had received a “yellow flag” from social services over her parenting. Our Yorkshire Farm showcases Amanda and her family’s life at Ravenseat and Jeremy insisted there was absolutely nothing “unsafe” about The Yorkshire Shepherdess’ parenting style.

Jeremy said: “Well I think they’ve probably seen the children playing on a cliff or something.

“If you’re the wrong kind of person watching that programme and you see a child of seven helping the sheep give birth to a lamb you might think that shouldn’t be happening and call social services.

“I don’t know what the flag means maybe they’ve just watched the programme.

“But there’s nothing unsafe here,” he added.