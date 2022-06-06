Pete Davidson Stars In New Call Of Duty: MW2 Trailer

Activision has released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer featuring Pete Davidson. Riffing on his appearance in The Suicide Squad, Davidson plays a hapless member of Task Force 141, who clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing. Ultimately, Captain Price (Barry Sloane) advises that it’s probably best for Davidson’s character to stay in the van…

“Now we know what Pete will be up to on Saturday nights….” the video says about Davidson, referencing his recent retirement from Saturday Night Live. Check out the trailer below.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC and consoles. It’s developed by Infinity Ward and is rumored to be focused, at least in part, on Colombian drug cartels. Leaks have suggested that a beta is in the works, too, with PlayStation users getting in first.

The game’s world premiere trailer will debut on June 8, followed by another reveal on June 9. It’s going to be a busy week for Call of Duty.

In a blog post, Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie said Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most “ambitious, beautiful, bombastic, melt-your-face-off game Infinity Ward has ever created.” Emslie added that Modern Warfare 2 is “this studio’s magnum opus and it’s the type of game I’ve been waiting to be a part of my entire career.”

Microsoft is in the process of purchasing Activision Blizzard–including the Call of Duty franchise and all of its developers–but the series will continue to be released on PlayStation in the future. In a big shift, Activision will reportedly not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023.

For more on this summer’s big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.