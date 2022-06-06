Peter Phillips takes ‘discreet approach’ with new girlfriend – ‘no clues’ about feelings

Judi opined: “Integration into your partner’s family can always be tricky, especially when his ex-wife was and still is as popular with them as Autumn appears to be.

“Peter’s recent appearances with his ex-wife have included the kind of body language that suggests they are still taking delight in one another’s company, with lots of smiling and eye contact.

“As an ex-school friend of Zara’s though, Lindsay shouldn’t find the royal experience too daunting,” the expert noted.

The 40-year-old went to school with Zara at the £40,000-a-year school Gordonstoun in Scotland.