Princess Charlene ‘suffered greatly’ as Prince Albert slams ‘malicious’ rumours





Addressing Princess Charlene’s year long absence from Monaco the Prince said she had “suffered greatly” with health issues. Speaking to Journal de Dimanche, the monarch described his wife’s recent return to Monaco as “the most beautiful thing which could have happened”.

He said: “We missed the princess a lot, and we were obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled. “But we were able to stay united despite the distance, we spoke to each other often.” The Prince added that the princesses’ recovery was a “relief” and “a joy” for his family. Princess Charlene has only recently resumed royal duties after returning to Monaco.

The South African born princess became ill with an ear, nose and throat infection while in her home country in May 2021. What was meant to be a 10 day stay turned into a prolonged period of six months. This was because the Princess was too unwell to travel back to Monaco. She was then treated for “exhaustion” at a clinic in Switzerland last November. READ MORE: Harry faced ‘painful 19 minutes’ as ‘reality of new life sinks in’

“Today I feel calmer.” At the same event speaking to Monaco Matin the Princess tackled the rumours that she was due to divorce Prince Albert. She said: “I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship. “Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed.” She added that her husband had been “very supportive” and sought to protect his family from rumours.