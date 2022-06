“If you find your skin really dry, just go for a really affordable, lightweight oil,” Caroline said.

She spoke about The Ordinary’s 100 percent Plant-Derived Squalane, which is priced at £5.50.

“If you find your skin is suffering, tight when you wash your face, constantly going red – don’t be afraid to use an oil on your skin,” Caroline said.

“Two drops max, and if you do it under your makeup you get that glow back, and the glow is natural, it’s not from sweating.”