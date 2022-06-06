‘Resident Evil’: Netflix Series Trailer Unveils More Monsters

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its Resident Evil series, and it ups the monster factor by a lot.

The clip showcases more of the scale of the series, which is based on the long-running video game turned movie franchise, than an earlier teaser did. There are giant spiders, an enormous wormlike creature that bursts from underground and several other nightmare-fuel creatures, along with the hordes of zombies showcased in the previous clip.

Netflix picked up the series in August 2020. The TV adaptation is the first live-action series for the long-running franchise, whose first video game iteration debuted in 1996. It has also spawned seven feature films and a Netflix animated series that premiered in July 2021.

The official description for Resident Evil: “Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade (Ella Balinska; Tamara Smart plays the character at a younger age) is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph and Siena Agudong.”

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner on the series, which is set to premiere July 14. Watch the trailer below.