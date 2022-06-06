Sam Kerr opens up about relationship with Kristie, Sam Mewis

Sam Kerr gave listeners an inside look at her and Kristie Mewis’ relationship on the latest episode of the Snacks podcast with co-hosts Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis, Kristie’s sister.

The Australian striker admitted that Sam and Kristie Mewis are more alike than either of them, especially Kristie, would like to admit.

“They are similar, but Kristie always makes fun of Sam for having her little ticks about organization,” Kerr says. “She needs to have everything planned. She is the same as Sam like that.”

Kerr also embraces the confusion that comes from having the same name as Kristie’s sister, even laughing at fans’ nickname for the couple. “A lot of people say that the relationship name is Sam Mewis,” she says.

Having spent Christmas with the Mewis family, Kerr got an up-close look at Kristie and Sam’s relationship.

“Her and Kristie’s dynamic in front of me is just hilarious. They are like the same person mixed,” Kerr said of Sam, adding that her favorite thing about the Snacks host is her dog, Finn.

Kerr was more forthcoming about her feelings for Kristie, giving insight into the couple’s dynamic.

“My favorite thing about her is how much fun we have together,” Kerr says. “Like, we are literally just the biggest goofballs and we just have the most fun ever.”

Listen to the full episode of Snacks for more of Kerr’s insights on the Mewis sisters.