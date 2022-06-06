SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to Florida teachers

SeaWorld Entrance – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Roka

SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida teachers free unlimited admission to its parks through August 31. All certified and active K-12 Florida school teachers are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary park admission.

If interested in participating, public school teachers must pre-register online using their ID.me credentials. Private school teachers are required to bring a letter from their school principal on official letterhead showing that they are a teacher. They must also bring a paystub and Florida picture ID to the front gate. SeaWorld staff will verify your eligibility and provide you with a free Florida Teacher Card.

In a statement on its website, SeaWorld Orlando says, “Research and education are key pillars to the foundation of what SeaWorld does every day. In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom.”

Guests who are ages 3 and older and accompanying a teacher to the park are required to purchase a ticket for admission.

Whether you’re a rollercoaster enthusiast or looking to spend a fun and educational day at a theme park, SeaWorld is the perfect place to be. With each attraction inspired by the sea, the beloved Florida theme park offers one-of-a-kind experiences for those of all ages.

