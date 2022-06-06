Speeding motorcyclist dies in Ocala crash with dump truck, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Monday morning in an Ocala crash involving a dump truck, according to officers.

Investigators said the dump truck was traveling north on South Pine Avenue and entering the left turn lane to travel west onto Southwest 17th Street at the same time the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Christopher Smith, was traveling south in the inside lane on that same road.

As the light turned yellow for north and southbound traffic, the truck proceeded into the intersection to turn left, according to police. Smith, several hundred feet north of the intersection and speeding, ran the light as it turned red, officers said.

According to investigators, Smith struck the dump truck in a head-on collision, was ejected and died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet, and there were no other injuries.

This crash was followed by another motorcycle incident on Monday afternoon at the same intersection, police said. It’s the second of three crashes within three days in Ocala.

“Ocala Police Department would like to remind those who ride motorcycles never to ride recklessly. Always obey traffic lights, signs, speed limits, and lane markings. Always ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your bike and other vehicles,” the department said in a statement Monday. “Drivers, watch out for motorcycles. Watch your blind spots closely, double-check your mirrors, and use extra caution when you drive near a motorcycle. Remember, judging the speed of an approaching motorcycle can be difficult, so give them extra time to pass by or take extra time to assess their speed.”

This crash is still under investigation.