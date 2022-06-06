Supporting Supply Chains with Cloud Computing

This article appears in Enterprise Networking Planet and provides a summary discussion around the usefulness of cloud computing in one of the vexing areas of industry these days: the supply chain. Cloud delivery has been gaining popularity across many industries, including financial services, as we recently pointed out in member research. The author discusses the different reasons for cloud engagement and some of the models that are currently utilized.

‘The primary advantage of cloud computing technology is the ability to leverage remote servers owned by cloud providers or data-storage companies. Companies everywhere, including supply chain entities, collect substantial amounts of data on a daily basis. They don’t always have the resources, infrastructure, and talent to properly capitalize on that data, however… Currently, one of the chief barriers to companies adopting cloud computing is a lack of adequately trained staff. Yet cloud vendors can help with this financial, cultural, and practical burden. In other words, they offer the expertise in building and securing cloud environments, rather than an in-house team without the latest credentials and experience.’

Those who follow the supply chain will know the many interlocking aspects of this fundamental business challenge. These include procurement, planning, logistics, inventory, analysis, payments and so forth. It is enough to make one’s head spin, and without proper management and systems capabilities, a business will be in trouble. So, the author goes on to point out some of these pitfalls and how cloud computing helps to ease the path. Worth a quick read for those interested in growing cloud adoption.

‘There is a reason why IaaS and PaaS are growing at a rapid rate: this family of technologies has the potential to add significant value to any supply-chain organization… Interested CEOs, CTOs, and entrepreneurs enjoy the automation, real-time intelligence, scalability, speed, and resource-efficiency that cloud computing provides. When it’s at its best, the cloud is a tool that allows humans to spend their time on creative and innovative work rather than babysitting mundane, repetitive processes. With the cloud, supply-chain companies and others can build something better and deliver the best service possible.’

Overview by Steve Murphy, Director, Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service at Mercator Advisory Group