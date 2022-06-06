Ukraine LIVE: Putin war in runs as 11th general dead after fearsome ambush

Vladimir Putin has been hit by another blow as an 11th Russian general has died following a bloody ambush in the Donbas.

Major-General Roman Kutuzov’s vehicle was reportedly ambushed by Ukrainian troops who subsequently killed him in a fight.

Mr Kutuzov was the chief of staff of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

He is the 11th Russian general to be killed in Putin’s bloody war but the first officer with such a high ranking in more than a month.

At least 49 colonels have also been killed since the war began on February 24.