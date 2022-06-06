Up to 50mm of rainfall possible by Tuesday afternoon: Environment Canada

At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change, Environment Canada says

WEATHER ALERT

ENVIRONMENT CANADA

Special weather statement in effect for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Significant rainfall amounts possible.

Hazards:

Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm expected.

Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

Timing:

This afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Discussion:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region beginning this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

There is some uncertainty with the track and timing of a low pressure system and associated cold front that will move across the area. Hence exact timing and total rainfall amounts are subject to change.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

