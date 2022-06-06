‘Varsity Blues’ Round 3: Jury Set To Hear Tennis-Bribe Plot – Law360

By Chris Villani (June 6, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) — The final parent ensnared in the sweeping prosecution targeting fraud in the college admissions process will go before a jury beginning Tuesday, with the government looking to secure a third trial victory even as the case heads toward an appellate reckoning.

Amin Khoury is charged with paying $200,000 to the head tennis coach at Georgetown University in order to have his daughter falsely designated as a tennis recruit, thereby guaranteeing her admission to one of the most highly selective colleges in the country.

The former coach, Gordon Ernst, was also charged and has pled guilty. The government claims that in 2015,…