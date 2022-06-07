Anton Du Beke: ‘Nothing you can do’ – Star on supporting wife with ‘perverse’ condition

Sharing their experience of the common condition from the perspectives of both the sufferer and the supporter, the pair have been praised for their openness and continue to support others who are going through a similar experience.

Endometriosis UK, a charity, explains that the condition occurs when cells, similar to the ones in the lining of the womb, are found elsewhere in the body. Each month these cells react in the same way to those in the womb, building up and then breaking down and bleeding. However, unlike the cells in the womb that are able to leave the body when an individual has a period, this blood has no way to escape.

This causes inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue. Other potential symptoms of endometriosis includes:

Chronic pain

Fatigue/lack of energy

Depression/isolation

Problems with a couple’s sex life/relationships

An inability to conceive

Difficulty in fulfilling work and social commitments.

Due to the condition sharing symptoms with other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), individuals are often misdiagnosed. Despite this it is still important for individuals experiencing any of the above symptoms to seek medical advice where they can receive further tests.