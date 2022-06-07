Apple just fixed the biggest problem with your laptop thanks to a free upgrade





If you’re fed up with your daily video calls looking like you live in a cave Apple may have the solution. The US tech giant has just revealed a new feature that lets you use the power of your iPhone as your laptop’s webcam. This upgrade, called Continuity Camera, will automatically recognise and use the rear snapper on the smartphone whenever it is nearby which will go a long way to improving those Zoom meetings. Even though the tech giant has improved its MacBook cameras in recent years they simply can’t match the quality of the phone in your pocket.

New accessories are even launching that will make sure the iPhone sticks firmly to the top of the laptop’s screen. Another bonus of using the iPhone is that users will get extra features including Center Stage which follows you as you move around the room. There’s also Portrait mode which adds some soft focus to the surrounding around you and the new Studio Light — an effect that illuminates a user’s face while dimming the background. One final feature of Continuity Camera comes to anyone with an iPhone that includes an Ultra-Wide camera. Thanks to some clever tech, you can use this lens to enable Desk View, which simultaneously shows the user’s face and an overhead view of their desk.

This upgrade will launch as part of the new macOS Ventura upgrade which is arriving on Macs later this year. Along with Continuity Camera, Mac owners who upgrade to Ventura will also get new features including Stage Manager which gives PC users an all-new way to stay focused on the task in front of them while seamlessly switching between apps and windows. “macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better. New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs.”

Along with its new operating system, Apple has also just revealed its latest lightweight laptop which despite its paper-thin design now comes packed with the mighty M2 processor. This brand new chip will allow owners to edit 4K video, retouch photos and play the latest games without breaking a sweat. The M2 is also super-efficient meaning owners will be able to watch movies and send emails for 18 hours before needing to go near a plug. Other treats arriving on the Air include a new 13.6-inch screen that gets slimmer bezels and much brighter visuals. The nightly Netflix binge will also be boosted thanks to stereo speakers which even support immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos. Finally, there is an improved 1080p FaceTime HD camera for pin-sharp Zoom calls. Want to know more about this new laptop? Full MacBook Air details can be found here.