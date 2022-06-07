Austin Butler Is Gonna Play With Puppies, So We Want To Know ALL Your Questions For Him

Not to be dramatic, but I just know Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is going to change my entire life as soon as it comes out — I’m literally about to make it my entire personality.
Especially because Austin Butler’s hunka hunka burning love is about to grace the big screen.
And in honor of the movie’s release, I’m so very, very excited to announce that Austin will be answering YOUR questions while playing with the cutest puppies you’ll ever see!
Maybe you’re wondering what it was like for Austin to meet Tom Hanks IRL, and if he really is as delightful as he seems.
Perhaps, you’re curious about *all* the Elvis stuff. Like, what was the audition like and how exactly did Austin master the singer’s iconic voice?
Heck, maybe you just wanna check in and get some Austin Butler–approved TV recommendations.
Maybe you’re curious about Austin’s favorite behind-the-scenes memories from The Carrie Diaries or Zoey 101.
So, whatever questions you have for Austin, now’s your chance to ask! Submit your questions in the comments below and yours could be chosen for a BuzzFeed video!
