B.C. teacher banned for life over sexual relationship with student in 2016

The teacher pleaded guilty in court to a charge of sexual exploitation in 2019 and was sentenced in March 2021

The teacher cannot be named due to a publication ban in the criminal case against him and under provisions of the Teacher’s Act, which protects the identity of any student “who was harmed, abused or exploited by the teacher.”

Here are the facts of the case that can be reported:

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation learned of the sexual relationship with a student on April 26, 2016. The teacher resigned in June of that year, and his teaching certificate was cancelled due to non-payment.

On Nov. 28, 2019, the teacher pleaded guilty in court to a charge of sexual exploitation and was sentenced in March 2021.

The teacher later signed a consent resolution agreement admitting to professional misconduct and agreeing never to apply for certification to teach in the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system including at an independent school.

The commissioner said the lifetime ban is justified due to the criminal conviction; because he violated his position of power and trust in exploiting the student; because he damaged the student’s physical and emotional safety and well-being; and because he lied about the relationship to the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch.

The teacher got his certificate in 1999. The resolution agreement also did not say what district he was teaching in before the ban.