Back On? HTGAWM’s Liza Weil, Charlie Weber’s Relationship Timeline

How to get away with a costar romance! After meeting on the set of How To Get Away With Murder, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber began an on-again, off-again relationship.

Weil and Weber played Bonnie and Frank, respectively, on the ABC drama for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. The actor confirmed ahead of season 4 that the twosome “naturally” fell in love on the set.

“We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that,” he shared during a July 2017 episode of the “Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss” podcast. “You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that … I’m very happy.”

Prior to dating Weber, Weil had another romance in the Shondaland universe. She was married to Paul Adelstein for nearly 10 years. In addition to both appearing on Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, Adelstein was a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice. The former spouses, who wed in 2006 and separated in 2016, finalized their divorce in November 2017. They share daughter Josephine, born in 2010.

Weber, for his part, confirmed in 2016 that he has a daughter. “I’m trying to keep her my baby for as long as I possibly can. She’s still my little angel,” he said on The Steve Harvey Show in 2015. “We’ll see how long that lasts, but right now all is well.”

He also revealed during the same interview that he proposed to then-girlfriend Giselle after he filmed the pilot for HTGAWM in 2014.

“After we shot the pilot in Philadelphia, I came home and proposed to my girlfriend. I did it,” he told Steve Harvey ahead of the 2015 wedding. “We’ve been engaged for just under a year, and I’m taking her to Bora Bora.”

The twosome split in 2016 after less than one year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences in the divorce docs.

While Weil and Weber found love after their respective divorces, he revealed in 2019 that they had called it quits.

“Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect. That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we’ve always had,” Weber said in a statement in February 2019. “We will continue to support each other and will always love working together.”

Three years later, however, they are seemingly back on. Scroll through for Weil and Weber’s relationship timeline: