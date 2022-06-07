BritBox half-price sale: Get access to BBC and ITV classics for a new low price





BritBox is running a limited-time sale right now which slashes the price of the streaming service in half. The service from BBC and ITV – which has a library full of classic British shows including Poirot, A Touch of Frost and the new Spitting Image – usually costs £5.99 a month but right now is available for £2.99 a month for three months. This deal also includes a seven day free trial and will offer subscribers a tidy saving of £9 in total.

If you’ve been thinking of signing up to Amazon Prime for awhile you can enjoy a 30 day free trial and then add BritBox as a channel to Prime Video. Besides being able to enjoy the library of boxsets and movies included with Prime Video, signing up to Amazon Prime will also offer you access to speedy Prime delivery, access to millions of songs to listen to with Amazon Music, the library of books and comics available with Prime Reading plus much more. For anyone thinking of picking up this deal you need to be aware the offer is only running for a limited-time only. The money saving offer on BritBox ends June 12.

If you’re more interested in the ITV shows available with BritBox than the BBC library you’ll be pleased to hear of another service launching this year. In 2022 ITV is also launching ITVX, which is an advert-supported free-to-watch streaming service. ITVX will boast a library of thousands of boxsets, an ever-changing library of blockbuster movies, will see new series added on a weekly basis such as Spy Among Friends and will also broadcast major events live online such as the World Cup. While ITVX will be free-to-watch, there will also be a paid-for membership tier that bundles in access to BritBox and also removes ads. An exact release date for ITVX hasn’t been announced yet, with the streaming service pencilled in to launch at some point in 2022.