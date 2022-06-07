Call of Duty Mobile to BGMI: Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

The rise of mobile-based eSports is driving the demand for better devices, catalysing a larger, richer mobile gaming ecosystem; and creating more diverse opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem –from professional players, casters, influencers, and game designers to event management companies. In comparison to developed eSports markets such as the USA and Japan, the Indian eSports market is still early stage, and is poised to witness significant growth in this decade, Sachin Kalantri,Senior Director, Product Marketing Qualcomm India told BGR.in on Tuesday.

The eSports industry in India has been growing, thanks to games like Fortnite, Call Of Duty: Mobile, etc. These games have been hosting a bunch of tournaments in India with a high prize pool to boost the eSports culture in the country. The involvement of India in E-sports remains small. India ranks in the 16th spot in terms of revenues earned from E-sports, far behind China, USA, and South Korea.

“India has a rich legacy in sports, and gaming enthusiasts are always looking for new avenues to enhance their skills and showcase their mastery. While online gaming was extremely popular even before, post-pandemic, there has been a significant shift in the number of people participating in esports. Industry reports estimate the total size of India’s esports industry to touch 1100 crore rupees by FY 2025, given the huge appetite for versatile and adaptable sporting models. With global tournaments and prize pools, esports is attracting people from across age groups. Gamers can benefit from MediaTek’s powerful APU enabling new AI-based imaging enhancements along-with low-latency 5G and Wi-Fi connections, intelligent multi-network balancing, and resource management maximizing battery life,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India noted.

The opportunities in the gaming industry are enormous in India, and, in the years ahead, even budding gamers from tier 3 or 4 cities can rise to fame with the right set of skills and efforts and the launch of the 5G data network will further boost the mobile gaming sector in India. Reliable wireless connectivity is essential for good multiplayer mobile gaming experiences. Mobile eSports require good connectivity and certain other network features, all of which can be met by 5G.

Qualcomm also conducted a survey on “Mobile Gaming in India” among 2,273 active smartphone gamers to understand gamer attitudes, behavior, and perceptions. The survey examined the life of Gen Z mobile gamers who turned to gaming as the pandemic paused all outdoor activities. The respondents were recruited from the Qualcomm Conquest database and supplemented with a third-party online panel. The survey examined the relation between gaming and socializing for casual, enthusiast, and professional gamers across metro, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in India.

The survey revealed that, for 72% of the respondents, gaming was a means of mental simulation, and peer opinion had the biggest influence on their choice of games. Around 80% of the respondents said they changed the settings while gaming and that slow loading, battery issues, and processor performance were the top pain points. The survey also found that respondents looked forward to software optimization and better gaming modes for an enhanced experience.

Understanding such user preferences is the key to designing newer and more immersive gaming experiences.

“Currently, Gaming and eSports are one of the fastest-growing industries in India. Blurring the boundaries between entertainment, tech and sports, this industry has grown tremendously in terms of reach and data consumption. The availability of low-cost gaming phones and high-speed internet has contributed to the growth of a larger gaming community with a highly targeted esports audience. Viewing this as an opportunity, manufacturers are producing software’s and devices with new age technologies like ultra-high-definition, low-latency video, augmented and mixed reality experiences. We are also witnessing the rise of wearable technologies like VR headsets and different types of trackers, providing immersive experiences not just to the gamers, but also for the spectators,” Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors noted.

