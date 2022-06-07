Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Reveal: Start Time and How to Watch Live

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

Rest assured, Call of Duty fans, you’re getting your yearly helping of the blockbuster first-person shooter series. But the franchise is leaving behind Cold War espionage and World War II heroism for a return to its gritty take on the present day. With developer Infinity Ward back at the helm for the 2022 installment, it should come as no surprise that we’re getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the reboot that arguably put the franchise back on the right track in 2019.

For this installment, players will step into the boots of Task Force 141, an elite unit that features a few familiar faces as well as some new operators. Among the lineup of characters are 141 leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, fan-favorite lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Mexican special forces operative Colonel Alejandro Vargas, and we’ll undoubtedly meet a few more heroes and villains throughout the game’s story campaign.

On top of a campaign, the game will undoubtedly feature a multiplayer component with all of the staple match types, although Activision has not fleshed out its plans for this part of the experience. Fans should also expect Modern Warfare 2 to usher in a new version of Warzone that sends the hit battle royale game back to the present — the last two installments have taken Warzone away from the Modern Warfare aesthetic that first made it one of the most popular entries in the battle royale genre. The latest game, Call of Duty: Vanguard, abandoned the classic Verdansk map altogether for a new WWII-themed setting in the Pacific called Caldera.