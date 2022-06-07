Camacho advances during King’s Guam World Tennis Tour

Guam’s Camden Camacho is advancing through the pro circuit match of 2022 King’s Guam World Tennis Tour No. 2 on Monday.

Camacho was able to defeat Luka Markovic from the U.S., 6-2, 6-4. Camacho joins other qualifiers that include No. 1 seed Tomohiro Masabayashi of Japan, who defeated Australia’s Mudiwa Munyimani; No. 2 seed Eric Padgham of Australia, who defeated Japan’s Takeru Yuzuki; and Republic of South Africa’s Victor Putter, who defeated Lazar Markovic of the U.S.

Other qualifiers include Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeating Guam’s Dakota Gibson; Japan’s Taki Adachi defeating Australia’s William Alan Yang; and Australia’s Hanival Kahsay defeating Guam’s Aarman Sachdev.

The 2022 King’s Guam World Tennis Tour No. 2 continues throughout the week. The winner of the championship match will receive about a 14% share of the $25,000 pot, or $3,600. The runner-up will win $2,120.