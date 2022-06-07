Curtis Eugene Bunting, 64, of Olmitz, Kansas, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, Kansas.

Curtis was born on September 5, 1957, in Russell, Kansas, the son of

Conrad E. and Opal L. (Blew) Bunting. He grew up in Russell, Kansas

and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1975. Later, he

graduated with a business and communications degree from Fort Hays State

University. He lived in Wichita, Kansas, Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas.

He moved back to Russell, then Olmitz, Kansas, where he made his

permanent home, 10 years ago. He loved to remodel his homes putting his

artistic touch to each one. He also had an antique business called the

Rustic Peddler. He enjoyed auctions, collecting, restoring and selling

antiques. He saw the beauty in what others considered junk. He was very

artistic, he painted numerous paintings on canvas, saw blades and water

cans. His family was very important to him and enjoyed researching

genealogy. He had a passion for writing and was in the middle of writing

his first novel. He taught himself to play the guitar and wrote music

for several songs that were recorded in a recording studio, under the

name “Red Bunting”. He loved animals, he raised and sold Long Haired

Dachshunds for several years. His latest pet was a Ragdoll cat, Rufus,

that he adopted. He currently worked as a senior consultant for G.A.

Consultants, in Hoisington, for past 8 years.

Surviving family include his sister Cindy Hoferer and husband Paul of

O’Neill, Nebraska and brother Chris Bunting of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Nephews, Jeff Hoferer and wife Cassi, Joe Hoferer and wife Amy, and Josh

Hoferer. Great-nephew and niece Nolan and Autumn Hoferer. Aunts,

Uncles, numerous cousins and friends.

Also surviving, who he considered his second family that he wished he

found years ago are, G.A. Consultants, Greg and Beckie Armstrong, Pam

Hickel and Chris Howell, and Seth Orebaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Curtis’ life will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday,

June 10, 2022, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell,

Kansas. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Open

visitation and viewing will be from 9 A.M. to service time on Friday,

June 10th. Family will greet guests from 12:30 P.M. to

service time on Friday. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell,

Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.