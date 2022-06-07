David Beckham health: ‘I can’t stop’ Star on his battle with OCD – recommended treatments

The sporting star, who in the past has met with Prince William in order to help create a “mentally healthy culture” in sport, spoke about the toughest year for his mental health. He revealed that by looking back on his career, it was the moment that he was sent off during a World Cup match against Argentina in 1998 that was the most difficult to handle. He shared: “’98 was by far the toughest. When I look back on it now, I didn’t realise how hard it was but I just remember the times where I faced adversity throughout my career.” In addition to hardship playing sport, Beckham has also shared his battle with OCD which affects numerous parts of his life.

In a throwback interview, the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami FC admitted that he becomes obsessive about counting cans of fizzy drink that he keeps in the fridge.

Talking about his obsessions and compulsions, the 47-year-old said: “I have got this disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs.

“I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere. I’ll go into a hotel room and before I can relax, I have to move all the leaflets and all the books and put them in a drawer.”

Even his wife of 23 years Victoria Beckham has commented about her husband’s behaviour. She added: “He’s got that obsessive-compulsive thing where everything has to match. If you open our fridge, it’s all coordinated down either side.

