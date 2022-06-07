Deadpool 3 writer insists that Disney isn’t going to ruin the movie

Deadpool cosplayer Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Ever since Disney swallowed up Fox’s movie division, the big question on everyone’s mind—other than “is it bad for culture if one company owns everything?”—has been “what does this mean for Deadpool?” We’ve gotten a few assurances over the years that Disney and Marvel Studios have plans for the Merc With A Mouth, with Kevin Feige saying last January that Deadpool 3 will exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with X-Men characters still not officially integrated yet (outside of… you know), it remains to be seen how it will all work.

Luckily, Rhett Reese—one of the writers on Deadpool 3, having co-written the other movies with Paul Wernick—is adamant that Disney isn’t going to come in and make the movie “Disney-fied.” He shared that while speaking to The Playlist, explaining that “there are differences” now, simply because the Disney people “do things their way” and they’re used to “doing things our way,” but everyone at Marvel Studios beyond that has been “incredibly supportive.”

He says “they are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool,” and while he suspects they may someday hear that a joke goes too far or whatever, “it’s been nothing but support” so far. Reese says Marvel has just been offering up things from their “universe” that he and Wernick can use, adding that “they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith.”

Reese also says that Deadpool 3 will get an R-rating, just like the previous two movies, saying Disney is “not gonna mess with the tone.” He says they’ve been told it can be R and they’re operating under the assumption that it will be allowed to stay as an R. Of course, Disney would be a fool to mess with Deadpool too much, since the other two movies made a ton of money and any attempt from Mickey Mouse to exert control over the franchise would just result in some cutting remark from Deadpool himself in the movie. Bob Chapek cannot handle that kind of heat right now.

Anyway, it’s probably not Disney anyone should be worried about, since Deadpool 3 is being directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levy. That movie was a good showcase for what happens when you let Ryan Reynolds do whatever he wants (which is relevant to Deadpool, certainly) but that’s just about the best things we can say about it.