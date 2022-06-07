Destiny 2 weekly reset time, changes, and schedule

A fresh Destiny 2 weekly reset is upon us. As a premier live service game, one of the main ways that Bungie keeps players coming back to Destiny 2 is with its weekly resets. These typically offer a content refresh across the space game’s various planets, raids, and dungeons, along with minor bug fixes and changes to address outstanding player concerns. The reset often includes new seasonal mission content or updates to existing in-game activities for players who own the seasonal content. And, with ongoing weekly updates to the Nightfall, the Crucible playlist, campaign missions, in-game activities and bounties, there’s more to track than ever.

The Destiny 2 weekly reset takes place at the same time each week. There’s often some server downtime around the reset, so you should take note of that if you’re unable to log into the game at precisely that time. Once the reset begins, you’ll have a full week to explore all the changes before Bungie rolls out another set of changes on the same day and time the following week.

Here, we’re offering Destiny 2 players a recap of all the weekly reset changes so you know what shiny new activities to prioritise while grinding for loot.

Destiny 2 weekly reset schedule

The Destiny 2 weekly reset times are 10am PDT / 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST / 7pm CEST every Tuesday. There’s also a daily reset which takes place at the same time and changes things like the daily Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector, bounties, and the goods you’ll find certain vendors selling.

Destiny 2 weekly reset changes

Here are the key changes coming with the Destiny 2 reset for the week of June 7, 2022:



New Solar fragments unlocked

Ember of Empyrean: Solar final blows extend your Solar buffs.

Ember of Char: Ignitions spread scorch.

Ember of Ashes: You apply more scorch stacks.

Ember of Wonder: Rapid final blows with ignitions create Orbs of Power.

Bonus Vanguard Ranks

All Vanguard Rank points are doubled.

Trials of Osiris: PvP Event

Begins Friday at the reset time of 1pm EDT / 10am PDT / 6pm BST.

Seasonal Weekly Mission: Sever – Grief

Hidden agents have found ingress into the garden’s depths. Infiltrate the Underbelly with Zavala and perform a severance ritual.

Weekly challenge: Defeat a Nightmare boss in Sever and loot their chests.

Nightfall: Warden of Nothing

Warden of Nothing takes place in the Prison of Elders. Longtime players may remember this as the location where Uldren Sov turned Cayde-6’s own gun on him. Upon completng this Nightfall, players can earn a Powerful (Tier 1) reward or, upon completing it with a score at or above 100,000, a Pinnacle reward.

This week’s Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon is PLUG ONE.1, which is most likely to drop at Master difficulty.

Here are the modifiers for this week’s Nightfall:

Adept

Empath: Enhanced radar. Take increased melee damage.

Martyr: Exploding units have more health.

Acute Solar burn: +25% Void damage dealt and +50% Void damage received.

Hero

All previous modifiers, plus:

Champion foes: Face Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Hero modifiers: Extra shields.

Combat acceleration: After damaging a target with a weapon many times in rapid succession, regain ability energy for your melee, grenade, and class abilities. Base cooldown for these abilities is lengthened.

Legend

All previous modifiers, plus:

Equipment locked: No modifications upon Nightfall launch.

Match game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to unmatched damage types.

Shielded foes: You will face enemies with Arc and Void shields.

Master

All previous modifiers, plus:

Famine: Ammo drops are significantly reduced.

Champions: Mob: Additional champions.

Dungeon Rotator: Prophecy

Raid Rotator: Deep Stone Crypt

Crucible Rotator: Team Scorched

Defeat enemies in Crucible using Scorch Cannons.

Vanguard Burn: Arc Singe

Players and enemies do more damage with Arc weapons and abilities.

Throne World weekly mission: The Cunning

Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for a clue as to how she stole the Light.

Throne World: Wellspring

The Wellspring alternates daily between Attack and Defend. Rewards change daily and include the weapons Tarnation, Fel Taradiddle, Father’s Sin or Come to Pass, as well as Legendary Veritas armour. Completing three Wellspring runs in a week grants Powerful gear.

And those are all the headline changes for this Destiny 2 weekly reset. As we’ve just kicked off Season of the Haunted, check out our guides to getting all the new Destiny 2 Season 17 Exotics, completing the new Nightmare Contaiment event, and the top Destiny 2 Solar builds as of the 3.0 rework.