Devin Booker Links With Odell Beckham Jr. on Call of Duty

The relationship between video games and young athletes is one of great importance.

Guys now entering the league have essentially grew up with either a PlayStation or Xbox controller in their hand. Phoenix Suns fans might know that all too well, as center Deandre Ayton recently revealed in an interview with ESPN that he would only get a few hours of sleep per night due to his playing habits.

What some fans might not know is star Devin Booker also loves to play those games, although maybe not to the extreme extents that Ayton does.

Booker’s Twitch channel has 219k followers, and his profile describes himself as an “avid gamer” in his bio.

He streams titles such as Call of Duty, Apex and NBA 2K. Booker plays on PC and has all the specs of his setup listed on his profile as well.