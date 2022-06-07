‘Elegant’ Sophie Wessex dazzles in Valentino dress & Prada shoes for landing in Gibraltar





The Earl and Countess of Wessex landed in Gibraltar this evening after their British Airways flight was delayed for almost five hours. The couple were greeted by the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, as well as Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his wife.

Sophie looked ravishing as she stepped off the plane, with the late afternoon Spanish sun on her face. She donned a cream dress by Italian designer Valentino for the occasion. The dress had a tight bodice with short sleeves, before puffing out slightly in a pleated skirt. The skirt reached Sophie's knees and seemed to be made of a thick material.

Sophie's bag matched her dress and featured a black handle. It was new and from bag brand Valextra. Named the "Iside", the Countess carried it with her off the plane. To complete the look, Sophie donned pale pink Prada shoes with a small heel. These are favourites of the Duchess as the colour goes with everything.

Sophie also wore multiple jewellery pieces for her visit to the Rock. Her necklace was gold and featured a large dangling pendant, while her bracelets were two unique designs that she has been seen wearing often. One was a gold chain featuring a tiny quartz stone. The other was a white beaded bracelet, which went well with the quartz, as well as the Countess’ dress.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Gibraltar today to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Rock’s residents. The trip is set to last a few days and will feature a special Queen’s Birthday Parade near the 19th century British-built barracks in Casemates Square on Thursday, June 9. However, the British Airways flight carrying the royal couple was forced to make an unscheduled landing this afternoon due to what was described as a “technical issue”. A spokesperson for British Airways said its plane “landed normally” back at Heathrow following a decision by pilots to return after taking off as a precaution. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s arrival in Gibraltar has been delayed slightly, after their flight was diverted safely back to the UK due to a technical issue.” The British Airways spokesperson added: “Our pilots decided to return to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue, and the aircraft landed normally.” Earlier today, the Queen sent a message of gratitude to Gibraltar as the couple arrived in the region. Her Majesty said in a message disclosed by Windsor Castle: “Over the years, I have watched Gibraltar prosper as a multi-cultural and multi-faith community, proud of its rich history while dynamic and forward-looking.” Royal fans took to social media to comment on Sophie’s cream outfit. Mary Suzy wrote: “Sophie Wessex looks sophisticated on outing in Gibraltar.” Twitter user @polkadotpopp added: “Sophie, the Countess of Wessex looking elegant.”