Elevate to a career in cloud computing! This 8-month course is designed for you

Cloud computing has emerged as a saviour in the pre/post-pandemic for business sustenance and continuity, witnessing a never seen before the rise in its usage. Therefore, it is safe to say that graduates and young professionals should consider pursuing a career in this domain.

As per Nasscom, India will need 20 lakh cloud professionals by 2025. However, with the current baseline growth, the country is expected to produce only an estimated 14-15 lakh cloud professionals by this timeline. This calls for an aggressive skilling roadmap for cloud computing in India.

Further, the report stated that job openings for cloud roles in India touched 3.8 lakh in 2020, a 40 per cent jump from the previous year. The demand for cloud skills is real. Moreover, cloud computing offers an exciting and fruitful career option for aspiring professionals and students.

Catering to the demand in the industry, Shiv Nadar University (SNU), in partnership with Jigsaw Academy, has come up with a certificate programme in cloud computing. “It is an 8-month programme designed for working professions,” said Vallurupalli Vamsi, Assistant Professor of Department of Decision Sciences, Operations Management, and Information Systems School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, saying that it is not a full-time programme.

Further, he said that currently, there is a big gap between the demand and supply of trained cloud professionals in the market. ‘The programme intends to bridge the gap,” added Vamsi.

Vamsi completed his PhD from IIM Calcutta. Before joining SNU, he was a senior manager (analytics) at Social Worth Technologies. His areas of interest include cloud computing, business analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

Why join SNU’s cloud computing programme?

The cloud computing programme offered by SNU is a one-stop destination to learn the cloud technologies that are being used today. Vamsi said it covers everything from the basics and involves ample hands-on practice to get the best learning outcomes. “It is an ideal programme for early-career software professionals to learn a high demand skill,” he added.

What to expect from this programme?

Get to collaborate with fellow like-minded students applying for the same job roles.

Includes theoretical principles, tests, and practical modules applied to real-world applications.

Instructors would be mostly experienced faculty or seasoned professionals who have worked in the industry.

After completing the course, job placement assistance will access industry partners and contacts, certification, and membership.

Infrastructure

“As part of the cloud certificate programme, learners get access to all the required infrastructure, including access to the popular public cloud platforms – AWS, MS Azure, Google Cloud,” shared Vamsi.

Prerequisites

This ‘cloud computing’ course offered by SNU is suitable for working professionals looking to take a leap in their careers from software roles to cloud architect and engineering roles.

Sharing the prerequisite skills required for this course, Vamsi said

Candidates need to understand coding and programming languages like Python and R, alongside traditional languages such as C++, Java, PHP, etc.

Candidates should know DS query languages like MySQL, SQL, etc.

They should also have basic knowledge and understanding of DevOps.

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Expenses

The program is affordable at ₹ 16,913/- per month with an offer of NO Cost EMI (15 months)* OR participants may avail of a cash discount of Rs 25,000/- on upfront payment of full fees. The program total fees include a Registration Fee of ₹35,000 + GST and Program Fee: ₹1,80,000 + GST

About Shiv Nadar University’s cloud computing programme

Shiv Nadar University’s cloud computing certification programme offers an industry-best curriculum that provides the best module for candidates to master cloud computing to solve the most complex operations challenges that businesses face today.

“We believe that our cloud computing course is designed to equip you with hands-on practice,” said Vamsi. He said that the candidates would also understand the nuances of cloud computing from scratch, alongside learning to analyse the performance of cloud computing, concepts of cloud security, cloud architecture, and more.

