Forever 21 x Barbie Launches In-Store, Online and in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of launching a new brand campaign entitled, ‘Forever LA’ – leading fashion retailer, Forever 21 announced its latest collaboration with Barbie®, one of the beloved brands by Los Angeles-founded leading global toy company Mattel, Inc. The new limited-edition collection includes a range of on-trend vintage style apparel items, swim, sleepwear, beauty, and accessories as well as home décor, inspired by the Barbie DreamHouse™. The collection will be simultaneously available in-store, online, and in “Forever 21 Shop City” on Roblox.

Forever 21’s Roblox experience was created in partnership with the Virtual Brand Group (VBG), a web3 fashion designer, game developer and retailer that creates immersive metaverse experiences by building and operating for global brands’ web3 businesses, which was just awarded “Best Digital Product” by Licensing International. The metaverse collection was created by VBG’s global multicultural design team working across five countries. The Forever 21 x Barbie collection meticulously replicates its real-life inspiration and campaign using Roblox’s latest Layered Clothing technology for hyper-realistic 3D clothing that fits any avatar body type. The designs feature real-world fabrics and details like intricate stitching on the collection’s Malibu Denim Jacket, embossed art, beadwork, and textured fabrics on jump suits, dresses, hoodies, iconic t-shirts, trucker hats and jelly bags. Fans globally can now follow the “#TwinWithYourAvatar” trend.

“Barbie, a SoCal native plays in the same inclusive, empowering and fashionable space that our customers love, appreciate and have come to expect from our business,” said Winnie Park, CEO at Forever 21. “We are thrilled to offer shoppers unexpected line extensions that include Barbie in store and online and virtual fashions in the metaverse. This was the perfect collection to launch first, under our Forever LA umbrella.”

Another in store and online first for the fashion retailer, Forever 21 will be offering the Barbie® Fashionistas™, the most diverse doll line on the market, which celebrates an inclusive view of beauty and fashion, representing a range of body types, skin tones, eye colors, and unique physical traits.

Available at all Forever 21 locations, the Barbie Summer 2022 Collection celebrates inclusive fashion with sizes ranging from XS up to 3XL and offers an additional assortment for kids. Prices range from $6.99 – $54.99 and will be available for a limited time only at Forever 21 stores, on the Forever 21 App, and online on www.forever21.com. The new fashions can also be experienced inside Roblox.

