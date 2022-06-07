Google approves South Korea’s Cyworld metaverse app

Cytown, the metaverse currently being developed under South Korean software developer Hancom and local social media service Cyworld Z, recently received the green light from Google to launch a mobile app on the Playstore.
Fast facts
- Hancom will launch the Cytown metaverse after it finishes linking its system with Cyworld Z, according to local media reports.
- Cyworld Z is a revamped social media platform in South Korea that was hugely popular in the country around the mid-2000s.
- The original Cyworld had 32 million users at one point, but its popularity withered with the advent of mobile social media services such as Facebook and Twitter.
- While Cyworld Z’s social media app launched back in April, it announced that it will further evolve its platform using cryptocurrencies, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- The Cytown metaverse will recreate Cyworld Z’s interactive social platform in 3D, with its own economy consisting of Dotori, the cryptocurrency issued by Cyworld.
- Cytown is still awaiting approval from Apple’s App Store.
- Meanwhile, South Korea is increasing its stake in the metaverse — earlier this year, its science ministry announced a US$185 million investment to build the country’s metaverse ecosystem.
