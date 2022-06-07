Great Travel Deals for June – Washingtonian

The adults-only pool at Grace Bay Club on Turks & Caicos. Photo courtesy Grace Bay Club.

Turquoise Water and White Sand Beaches

Where: Grace Bay Club, Turks & Caicos Islands; 800-946-5757.

What’s special: Grace Bay Club offers exquisite white-sand beaches and warm, calm turquoise waters. The beachfront resort provides three distinct areas—the adults-only hotel with private restaurant, bar, and swimming pool; family-friendly villas with their own restaurant, bar, and pool; and the uber-luxe “Estate,” an exclusive resort within a resort. Grace Bay Club’s Infiniti Bar is the first oceanfront infinity-edge bar in the world and the longest bar in the Caribbean. Guests can relax and rejuvenate at Grace Bay Club’s Anani Spa and enjoy daily yoga sessions at the resort’s new treetop yoga pavilion. The resort also has tennis, a Kids Club, gym, and bikes. Down by the water there is a boat to whisk guests to secluded beaches and uninhabited islands where they can sunbathe or hunt for conch shells and sand dollars. Other water activities include sailing, kiteboarding, fishing, and snorkeling the world’s third-largest barrier reef. The staff can arrange outings including kayaking on Chalk Sound Nature Reserve, snorkeling, guided dive trips, and golfing. Guests enjoy a variety of restaurants from casual Just Tacos on the beach to the gourmet oceanfront Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar.

The deal: The “Back to Paradise” offer includes 20 percent off the room rate and daily breakfast. Washingtonian readers receive a $100 resort credit. Rates start at $750 per room per night before the discount. To book, call 800-946-5757 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through December 21, 2022.

The Panhandle of Florida

Where: Osprey Pointe of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Miramar Beach, Fla.; 800-277-0800.

What’s special: There are now nonstop flights on American and Allegiant Airlines from the DC area to the Emerald Coast in Florida’s panhandle, where this resort is located. Osprey Pointe offers spacious two,- three-, and four-bedroom floor plans complete with kitchen, washer and dryer, and balcony. The resort has more than seven miles of beaches, four championship golf courses, 15 tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a fitness center, and a spa. The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a pedestrian village, has shopping, dining, and nightlife. Guests have access to all Sandestin golf and beach resort amenities in all neighborhoods.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers Deal” includes 25 percent off your stay and a beach tote with accessories (Sandestin towels and tumblers). There is a three-night minimum. Rates start at $375 a nighty after the discount. To book, click here and use promo code SAVE25.

When: Book by June 30 for stays from June through October.

Downtown Atlanta

Where: Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga.; 470-391-1234.

What’s special: This upscale hotel is in the trendy Buckhead district, with lots of dining, entertainment, and shopping. The rooms feature 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows for skyline views of Atlanta, a Nespresso coffeemaker, and plush jersey-knit hooded bathrobes. Spaceman, the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor seating, serves small plates and craft cocktails with lots of TVs. On the ground level, Mount Royal has breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Places to visit in the city include World of Coca-Cola, CNN Studios, and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 20 percent off the room rate, free valet parking (a $40 value), and late check-out. Room rates start at $239 after the discount. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays through July 31.

Golf in Paradise

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Carretera La Romana, Dominican Republic; 866-818-4966.

What’s special: This 7,000-acre resort offers the country’s only private beach, plus five pools, snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boating, fishing, sailing, tennis, horseback riding, a shooting center, a fitness center, a spa, and seven dining options. Its three championship golf courses include Pete Dye’s signature course, Teeth of the Dog, carved from the rugged rock and coral of the Dominican coastline and ranked number one in the Caribbean according to top100golfcourses.com.

The deal: The “Unlimited Golf With All Inclusive” package includes all meals, unlimited rounds at Dye Fore (27 holes) and The Links (18 holes) golf courses, and a preferred rate of $199 on Teeth of the Dog. Children under 17 golf free when playing with parents. Also included are the use of one four-passenger golf cart per room, unlimited horseback riding, use of the property’s tennis courts, one round at the 245-acre Shooting Club, non-motorized water sports, and use of the resort’s fitness center. Washingtonian readers get a complimentary 30-minute lesson on the Golf Learning Center, a $75 value. Mention Washingtonian when booking the lesson; to book the lesson, call 809-523-8115. Prices start $1,259 per room for two adults and two children.

When: Valid for stays through December 16.