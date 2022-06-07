Hear Paul McCartney’s isolated bass on The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

When The Beatles first arrived at Twickenham Studios in January of 1969, the plan was to record a large collection of songs without major overdubs or studio effects. The desire to get in touch with the unadorned origins of their sound had its merits, but the band’s lack of familiarity playing in the traditional rock band setting became immediately apparent. Even worse, John Lennon didn’t appear particularly interested in the proceedings to begin with, arriving with only one real song to contribute.

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ went through a difficult birth throughout the Get Back sessions. Lennon had only half-finished the song, and although it was one of the first tracks to get attention from the full band during rehearsals, Lennon dragged his feet on completing the lyrics, deciding on an arrangement, and finalising the structure of the song. When The Beatles performed their rooftop concert on January 30th, Lennon flubbed some of the song’s lyrics, nearly a full month after he had first shown the song to his bandmates.