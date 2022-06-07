Hottest Metaverse SocialFi Project, Meta Nebulas launched new functions?! – CryptoMode

Meta Nebulas – Hottest Metaverse SocialFi Project announced its latest functions in the dapp! It even offers APR up to 340%! The launch of the latest functions in Meta Nebulas was for increment of IONZ and SOLARIX Liquidity Pool and to create more new functions for Meta Nebulas users to have better user experience.

The very first thing to be announced by Meta Nebulas is they have launched a new staking method for IONZ and SOLARIX. Users have to add Liquidity in PancakeSwap and they will receive LP Token by doing so, then they will be able to stake the USDT-IONZ or USDT-SOLARIX LP Token in Meta Nebulas Dapp.

Meta Nebulas offer LP Staking Ecosystem APR up to 340%. In short, users will be able to triple their IONZ in just a year which is a very crazy thing these days.

IONZ: 0x7268192a0e5882b21F13Fc857cF78299D8e3D75b

SOLARIX: 0xfdcE54744801c9Eb88D8445673Ad267F8d43a9eE

Second of all, Level 9 NFT has landed Meta Nebulas DAPP! Now users can buy the Level 9 NFT at 450 IONZ and users can earn up to 99,000 SOLARIX upon completing missions.

Also not to forget, Meta Nebulas has already sold out 9000 NFTs since Day 1 of launching of Meta Nebulas. According to the Missions and Reward List of Meta Nebulas, they have given out 211661000 SOLARIX (Total worth 740,000 USDT, if SOLARIX is priced at $0.003)

Meta Nebulas has announced that they are now looking for more partners for collaboration purposes, to those who are interested, you can contact them in their community.

Let’s SOCIALIZE-AND-EARN with Meta Nebulas!

