How the Warriors Bounced Back in Game 2, Our Favorite Beatles, and a Head-Coaching Update

Verno and KOC recap the Warriors’ Game 2 victory that tied their series against the Celtics (01:49). They detail how the Warriors were able to bounce back and discuss different defensive ideas for the Celtics to try to slow down Steph Curry in Game 3. While in New York, Verno found out that Yoko Ono still lives there, so the guys briefly discuss the Beatles and make player comps for the band members (28:46). They last discuss Quin Snyder’s departure from the Jazz and the coaching searches for the Hornets and Kings (42:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

