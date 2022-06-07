How to remove a tick from a human – the ‘safest way’ to get rid of the parasitic bug

Ticks are parasitic bugs that seek out warm-blooded hosts, making both you and your pet a prime target. These small spider-like creatures will latch onto the surface of human or animal skin using their mouths, and remain there until physically removed. Getting rid of a tick from your own skin is crucial to avoid the risk of an infection, or even contracting Lyme disease – so what’s the safest way to do it?

How to remove a tick from a human

Not all ticks in England carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, but it is still important to take action if you find yourself faced with a tick on your skin.

You can remove these small arthropod creatures easily at home, though there are a few key tools you will need to safely lift the bug away from your body.

According to Monkia Wassermann, medical doctor at oliolusso.com, the “safest way” to get rid of a tick is to use tweezers.

