How to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2—the one launching this year, not the 2009 original—has already gotten a teaser and a release date and is now planning a proper reveal. Activision has set an October 28 release date for the next Modern Warfare game this year, which means that the summer season is bringing along all the reveals for its story, campaign, and, possibly, its multiplayer.

If you want to catch all the CoD this week, be ready to tune in for Activision’s reveal on Wednesday and the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday too.

Where to watch the Modern Warfare 2 reveal