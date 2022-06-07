Hyatt to bring Andaz brand to Florida – Business Traveller

Hyatt is set to debut its Andaz lifestyle brand in Florida.

The Confidante Miami Beach resort, which is currently under the group’s Unbound Collection, will rebrand as the Andaz Miami Beach. Over the next two years it will undergo a US$60 million transformation by Sunstone Hotel Investors.

The renovation project will begin next year and be carried out in phases, with an expected completion date in early 2024. The hotel will remain in operation during the renovation and continue to be managed by Hyatt.

The project will include a redesigned lobby will an ocean view check-in experience, a rehaul of F&B offerings, a refreshed pool and recreation area, the modernisation of guest rooms, and an upgrade to the meeting and event spaces.

The three-towered property was once the tallest modern building in Miami Beach and originally opened in the 1940s as the 18-floor Lord Tarleton Hotel on Collins Avenue.

Pete Sears, Americas group president at Hyatt, commented:

“Hyatt continues to prioritize our lifestyle brands in key leisure destinations like Miami Beach that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers.

“The planned renovation of The Confidante Miami Beach will be truly remarkable, and we are excited to usher in the hotel’s exciting next chapter by introducing the Andaz brand’s inspiring and immersive experiences to Florida.”

The Andaz Miami Beach will join Hyatt’s existing portfolio of hotels in the city, including two Hyatt Centric hotels in South Beach and Brickell, three Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels near Miami International airport, and Hyatt Regency Miami, which is set to undergo extensive redevelopment plans.

Hyatt is also set to open Thompson South Beach in 2023 and Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center in 2025.

hyatt.com