Indian Railways observes World Environment Day! From DFCs to bio-toilets, check these eco-friendly measures

Indian Railways, like every year, observed the World Environment Day on 5 June 2022 in an appropriate and befitting manner, keeping in line with this year’s theme of World Environment Day. Every year, 5 June is celebrated as World Environment Day globally with the aim to raise awareness on environmental issues. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the national transporter is an eco-friendly means of bulk transportation. Indian Railways, for the protection of the environment, have been continuously taking major initiatives and measures that have a positive impact on the environment by way of reducing pollution or GHG emissions, promoting resources and energy efficiency as well as contributing to sustainability. Following are some of these initiatives:

1) Increasing modal share of the national transporter in the overall land based transport of freight through network augmentation as well as setting up of Dedicated Freight Corridors

2) Improving energy efficiency with the help of energy efficient technologies as well as energy efficient measures such as the use of LEDs

3) Increasing renewable energy’s share in the energy mix

4) Using alternate fuels such as CNG.

5) Improving the water usage efficiency by taking steps like water recycling and rain water harvesting

6) Afforestation at Indian Railways’ land to increase carbon sink

7) Bio Toilets’ installation on the entire fleet of Broad Gauge coaches

8) Green Certifications of stations, industrial units as well as other railway establishments

9) EMS: ISO 14001 certification of stations

10) Consent to Operate /Consent to Establish for stations from CPCB

11) Solid Waste Management

According to the Railway Ministry, on 1 June 2022, in a gala ceremony in Berlin, the UIC International Sustainable Railway Awards (ISRA) has awarded Indian Railways in the category of “Best use of Zero-Carbon Technology” for feeding Solar Energy to 25 KV AC Traction System directly.